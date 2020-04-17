Home Depot is offering the 8-zone Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller for $149 shipped. Regularly $229 in new condition at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is as much as $80 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Rachio 3 is designed to help automate your lawn watering system and save you cash in the process. Using hyperlocal Weather Intelligence Plus and Rachio Wireless Flow Meter, the controller automatically assesses local weather conditions to keep your lawn looking beautiful and to minimize wasted water. Along with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, it connects with iOS or Android devices for remote management and notifications as well. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for a deep deal on the 16-zone system and all of the refurbishment details.

Factory-renewed Rachio products are “thoroughly inspected and tested to meet the highest performance standards. Some units may feature minor cosmetic flaws that do not affect product functionality.” It also ships with a standard 1-year limited warranty.

If you have a large outdoor space or just prefer a new unit, we still have the 16-zone model on sale for $200 or as much as $80 off right now. But if the whole idea of having a smart watering system is overkill for your personal needs, consider a hose watering timer to cut-down on excessive water use. This model goes for $30 at Amazon and carries stellar ratings too.

More on the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller :

Smart watering your lawn or garden has never been easier with the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller. Featuring foolproof installation, dual-band Wi-Fi and an expressive light bar, Rachio 3 is the only controller equipped with hyperlocal Weather Intelligence Plus and Rachio Wireless Flow Meter compatibility. The controller automatically creates watering schedules that lower your water bill and ensure a beautiful yard

