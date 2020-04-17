Bring the arcade home with Razer’s Atrox joystick controllers from $100

Razer is currently offering its Atrox Mod-capable Xbox One Joystick Arcade Controller for $99.99 shipped. Also available in the Dragon Ball Fighterz edition for $109.99 shipped. For comparison, the normal version goes for $200 at Amazon and the DBZ model regularly fetches $155. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This controller is a must-have if you’re an arcade-style fighting game fan. It brings the look and feel of what you used to get when going to the arcade to your home. Plus, it’s fully mod-compatible, meaning you can make it to nearly anything you need. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to ditch the Razer name-brand and pick up this lower-cost alternative on Amazon. It comes in at just $40, and will still provide a unique and arcade-like experience.

Ready to build your own retro gaming rig? Well, we walk you through step-by-step how to do it with a Raspberry Pi 4. From what software to use to how to configure it, we lay it all out in an easy-to-read fashion. Plus, there’s even a video walkthrough of how it works if you’re a visual learner.

Razer Atrox Joystick Controller features:

PREMIUM QUALITY SANWA HARDWARE COMPONENTS: 10 highly responsive buttons and an 8-way joystick

FULLY MOD-CAPABLE CONSTRUCTION: Built for modding enthusiasts, customize the joystick and buttons to suit your playstyle

INTERNAL STORAGE COMPARTMENTS: Internal compartment opens to reveal dedicated slots to store the detachable screw-lock cable, screwdriver, and two extra buttons

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

