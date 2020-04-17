Bring the arcade home with Razer’s Atrox joystick controllers from $100

- Apr. 17th 2020 6:25 pm ET

0

Razer is currently offering its Atrox Mod-capable Xbox One Joystick Arcade Controller for $99.99 shipped. Also available in the Dragon Ball Fighterz edition for $109.99 shipped. For comparison, the normal version goes for $200 at Amazon and the DBZ model regularly fetches $155. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This controller is a must-have if you’re an arcade-style fighting game fan. It brings the look and feel of what you used to get when going to the arcade to your home. Plus, it’s fully mod-compatible, meaning you can make it to nearly anything you need. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to ditch the Razer name-brand and pick up this lower-cost alternative on Amazon. It comes in at just $40, and will still provide a unique and arcade-like experience.

Ready to build your own retro gaming rig? Well, we walk you through step-by-step how to do it with a Raspberry Pi 4. From what software to use to how to configure it, we lay it all out in an easy-to-read fashion. Plus, there’s even a video walkthrough of how it works if you’re a visual learner.

Razer Atrox Joystick Controller features:

  • PREMIUM QUALITY SANWA HARDWARE COMPONENTS: 10 highly responsive buttons and an 8-way joystick
  • FULLY MOD-CAPABLE CONSTRUCTION: Built for modding enthusiasts, customize the joystick and buttons to suit your playstyle
  • INTERNAL STORAGE COMPARTMENTS: Internal compartment opens to reveal dedicated slots to store the detachable screw-lock cable, screwdriver, and two extra buttons

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide