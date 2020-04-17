An Amazon all-time low takes $300 off the Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop

Amazon currently offers the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook i7 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,499.99 shipped. Also available direct from Razer. Usually selling for $1,800, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount, is still one of the first few times we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the Amazon all-time low set back in December. Featuring a 13.3-inch screen, Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 sports 16GB of RAM and 512GB of on-board storage. Despite the thin form-factor, you’ll enjoy plenty of I/O like Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, dual USB-A ports, and more. This model is centered around a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card, which allows you to enjoy a variety of AAA titles. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more about Razer’s Blade Stealth in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional information.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $84. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade Stealth. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

While Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 will surely do the trick for upgrading your on-the-go gaming kit, it may not cut it for your desktop needs. So for those looking to upgrade their battlestation, CORSAIR’s Scimitar Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse is down to $50. Plus, you can grab the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wired Gaming Headset for $139.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

The Razer Blade Stealth with GeForce GTX 1650 is built with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture. With up to 2X the performance of the GeForce GTX 950M and up to 70% faster than the GTX 1050, it is a supercharger for today’s most popular games, and even faster with modern titles. The Razer Blade Stealth is only about 3.2 lbs and 0.6” thin, making it extremely portable and mobile.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!