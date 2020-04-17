This robot vacuum uses Alexa + Assistant for easy cleaning: $120 (Save $80)

- Apr. 17th 2020 4:12 pm ET

0

Tesvor Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $119.99 shipped with the code HJWHLFU6 at checkout. Down $80 from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting an easy-to-use smart robotic vacuum, this is it. Tesvor’s model supports both Alexa and Assistant voice commands, and even has a smartphone application, making it super simple to begin cleaning. Plus, the battery in it can last for up to 100-minutes of cleaning at a time, after which the robot will automatically dock, recharge, and then continue. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For a more budget-focused cleaning, you’ll need to ditch the robotic design. The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is just $30 at Amazon and will clean your house just as well, though you’ll need to put a bit of elbow grease into it.

Prefer buying name-brand? Well, Dyson’s V6 Cord-free Stick Vacuum is down to $150 right now. Normally $300, you’re saving 50% here. Find out more in our deal coverage.

Tesvor Smart Robot Vacuum features:

  • Control your Robot Vacuum by using Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands to start or stop cleaning
  • Equipped with a High-Tech Smart Mapping System, which intelligently navigates to uncovered areas, fully covering your home with S-shape routes
  • This robot vacuum is designed with V – shape dual rolling brushes & brush less motor with streamlined air duct design so you can effectively clean your space

