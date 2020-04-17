TP-Link’s Kasa Smart 2-Camera System drops to all-time low at $150 ($30 off)

- Apr. 17th 2020 10:04 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart 2-Camera Home Security System (KC310) for $149.99 shipped when checking out with code 30TPLINKKASA. Down from $180, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. As of the latest additions to TP-Link’s lineup of Kasa smart home accessories, its new security system sports two IP65 waterproof cameras. Each can record in 1080p with 130-degrees of visibility. A built-in rechargeable battery means you won’t have to worry about running cables outside in order to monitor package deliveries or keep an eye on your yard. Plus, motion detection alerts keep you informed and Alexa or Google Assistant integration rounds out the features. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for another TP-Link Kasa camera system deal.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. This standalone camera offers many of the features as the featured deal, like Alexa and Assistant support. But instead of picking up an entire system, you’ll grab a single camera for $94 right now at Amazon, saving you even more.

If you’d end up using the cameras with Google Assistant, it might be worth checking out the Nest Cam Outdoor instead, which has just dropped to $124. Down from $199, this is the best price we’ve seen this year.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Camera System features:

Never miss a thing with crystal clear 1080p HD video with 130 degrees of visibility. The two KC310 cameras also comes with night vision that detects activities up to 25 ft. away in the dark. The KC310 gives you the freedom to place your smart cameras just about anywhere. With a rechargeable battery, place your KC310 cameras wherever you want, indoors or out.

