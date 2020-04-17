Save $70 on Wacom’s Intuos Pro multi-touch drawing tablet at a low of $130

- Apr. 17th 2020 1:49 pm ET

B&H is currently offering Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen small Drawing Tablet (PTH451) for $129.95 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, is $20 under the best we’ve seen at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low. Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing pad amplifies your Mac or PC’s ability to create digital art. It features a 6.2- by 3.9-inch multi-touch drawing area, 2,048-levels of pen pressure sensitivity, and six programmable express keys. Whether you’re trying to get some creative work done from home or want to get started with animation and graphic design, this is a notable workstation enhancement. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 535 customers. More details can be found down below.

Should the inclusion of macro keys, a multi-touch surface, and other more professional-grade features not be essential for you, consider opting for the Wacom Intuos Tablet at $76. For notably less than the lead deal, you’ll be ditching that aforementioned functionality. But for those who want to learn the basics of digital artistry, it’s a more cost-effective option. 

Plus, you can always use your savings to pick up some additional pen nibs alongside the tablet for under $7 at Amazon. Or if your workstation could use a new monitor, we spotted LG’s 34-inch HDR UltraWide at $50 off, now dropping to its lowest price yet of $300.

Wacom Intuos Pro Drawing Tablet features:

The small PTH451 Intuos Pro Professional Pen & Touch Tablet from Wacom provides a small form factor for anyone with a serious creative passion in photography, art or design but lacks the necessary space. The streamlined size packs a lot of power into a small amount of desktop space, which works well with Wacom’s pressure pen capabilities and intuitive multi-touch gestures.

