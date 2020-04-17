Whiskey sets and chilling stones on sale from $12 at Home Depot and Amazon

Home Depot is now offering the 7-piece Studio Silversmiths Crystal Decanter and Whiskey Glass set for $14 on the diamond or plaid pattern. Shipping is free in orders over $45. Regularly $40, today’s deal is as much as 65% off and the best price we can find. Very similar sets sell for around $20 from Amazon third-party sellers right now. Handcrafted from crystal glass, this set contains a 34-ounce decanter as well as a 6-pack of 10-ounce whiskey glasses. Ideal for filling out your bar setup, these glasses can be used for anything from scotch, bourbon, and vodka, to juice or water. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great add-on for any whiskey set are some of those chilling stones. The Rabbit Whiskey and Beverage Jumbo Chilling Stones Set is currently on sale at Amazon for $12 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this deal is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. These stainless steel chilling stones are stored in the freezer and will keep your beverage ice cold without diluting it over time like regular ice cubes. Rated 4+ stars.

More on the Studio Silversmiths Whiskey Set:

Studio by Godinger Diamond 7-Piece Decanter and Whiskey Glass Set. Can be used for wine, scotch, bourbon, vodka, juice and water. This is a great set to have on hand for any entertainment occasion. 7-piece set includes: six – 10 oz. DOF whiskey glasses and a 34 oz. decanter…Made of handcrafted crystal…Decanter 3.75 x 3.75 x 10.00, Glass 3.20 x 3.20 x 3.70.

