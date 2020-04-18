Amazon’s Cloud Cam works with Key at its all-time low of $50 (Reg. $120)

Today only, Woot is offering the Amazon Cloud Cam for $49.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally, you would have paid up to $120 for this camera before selling out at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match for the best price that we’ve seen all-time. Amazon’s Cloud Cam is the company’s first in-home security camera and ties in with a number of services. One of the biggest features you’d get here is compatibility with Amazon Key, which is the company’s service that delivers packages inside your home when you have a compatible smart lock. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-friendly? Wyze Cam shoots 1080p, records to the cloud, and even stores footage on a microSD card. At just $26 shipped on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer addition to your home security setup.

However, for a more in-depth kit, the Wyze Smart Home Starter Setup is available right now for $79. This offers $30 in savings and gives you a camera, smart bulbs, plugs, and more.

Amazon Cloud Cam features:

Stay connected 24/7 – Catch activities as they happen in 1080p Full HD. Watch, download, and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free.

Notifications – Get notified when Cloud Cam sees activity. Check in anytime or watch motion clips on the Cloud Cam mobile app.

See clearly in the dark – Night vision lets you detect what’s happening around the clock. Turn on/off night vision LEDs in the Cloud Cam App.

