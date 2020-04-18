Score a refurb Xbox One X for $230, much more in GameStop’s one-day sale

- Apr. 18th 2020 10:18 am ET

Save now!
0

Today only, GameStop is running its Pro For a Day sale with “over $2,600 in savings” available to shoppers. You’ll find discounted consoles, games, accessories, and more here. One of our favorites is the pre-owned Xbox One X console with Wireless Controller for $229.99 shipped or delivered. The One X normally fetches $399, though you can find around $299 at most retailers on sale right now, including Microsoft. The Xbox One X is touted as the “most powerful console in the world” and has been since its release. With the Xbox Series X, the next-generation console, coming out by the end of the year, this could be a great way to hold yourself over if you’re still rocking an aging Xbox One. Not quite ready to pull the trigger? Well, our hands-on with the Project Scorpio edition of Xbox One X (a day-one exclusive) is right here to help you make the choice. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals, or drop by GameStop to view all that’s available.

Now, most of the prices in today’s sale are for pre-owned or refurbished products. GameStop includes 7-day returns and offers a 30-day trade-in policy for defective items. However, you can also opt to add an additional 1- to 2-years of coverage to your new purchase for added peace of mind.

More top picks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save now!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best GameStop Deals

Best GameStop Deals

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide