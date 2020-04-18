Score a refurb Xbox One X for $230, much more in GameStop’s one-day sale

Today only, GameStop is running its Pro For a Day sale with “over $2,600 in savings” available to shoppers. You’ll find discounted consoles, games, accessories, and more here. One of our favorites is the pre-owned Xbox One X console with Wireless Controller for $229.99 shipped or delivered. The One X normally fetches $399, though you can find around $299 at most retailers on sale right now, including Microsoft. The Xbox One X is touted as the “most powerful console in the world” and has been since its release. With the Xbox Series X, the next-generation console, coming out by the end of the year, this could be a great way to hold yourself over if you’re still rocking an aging Xbox One. Not quite ready to pull the trigger? Well, our hands-on with the Project Scorpio edition of Xbox One X (a day-one exclusive) is right here to help you make the choice. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals, or drop by GameStop to view all that’s available.
Now, most of the prices in today’s sale are for pre-owned or refurbished products. GameStop includes 7-day returns and offers a 30-day trade-in policy for defective items. However, you can also opt to add an additional 1- to 2-years of coverage to your new purchase for added peace of mind.
More top picks:
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB: $270 (Orig. $400)
- Pre-owned
- Xbox One Wireless Controller: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pre-owned
- Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pre-owned
- Xbox One TMX Force Feedback Wheel: $170 (Reg. $200)
- NBA 2K20 PS4: $20 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K20 Xbox One: $20 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto V PS4: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4: $35 (Reg. $60)
- Pre-owned
- …and more…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!