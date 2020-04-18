Thule’s Crossover Backpack is 16-inch MacBook Pro-ready at $108 (Save $42)

Amazon is offering the Thule Crossover 32L Backpack for $108.01 shipped. That’s up to $42 off the typical rate there and is one of the best Amazon offers we’ve seen recently. If you’ve yet to wield a Thule bag, you’re in for a surprise. The brand is known for making high-quality bags and this one is no exception. It sports enough room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it great fit for most modern laptops. Nylon is the primary material and each strap can be adjusted using metal clips, kicking low-quality plastic to the curb. A heat-molded, crush-proof compartment along the top aims to protect a smartphone and other high-cost valuables. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Take charge of small accessories when nabbing Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Organizer for $16. I’ve been a fan of GRID-IT for years now as it features a bunch of elastic straps that can snugly hold gear in place.

If the Thule above doesn’t seem like the perfect fit, check out the deal we found on Acer’s Predator Utility Backpack. It’s still available for $96, which is $54 off.

Thule Crossover 32L Backpack features:

Laptop compartment dimensions – 10.5 x 1.2 x 15 inches with volume of around 32 liters and also features dobby nylon material for construction and also has padded, zippered laptop compartment holds a MacBook Pro and a tablet

Roomy main compartment for clothes, books and other bulky items

Heat-molded, crush-proof compartment safeguards sunglasses, iPhone/iPod, and other fragile gear

