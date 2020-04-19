Save up to $300 on iRobot’s Roomba i7+ Smart Mapping Robotic Vacuum from $499

Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba i7+ Smart Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $699 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Down from its usual $999 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $300 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and matches the all-time low set for the first time in December. iRobot’s latest robotic vacuum features high-end functionality like iAdapt 3.0 Navigation and Imprint Smart Mapping, which allow you to tell Roomba i7 to clean specific rooms in your home. You’ll also find Alexa and Assistant voice control, which lets you issue verbal commands like “Roomba, clean my kitchen” and more. This robotic vacuum also automatically empties collected debris into a companion disposal unit. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. More below.

For those who don’t find the bundled Automatic Dirt Disposal unit to be a must-have, you can bring home the iRobot Roomba i7+ by itself for $499 at Amazon. Down from $599, that saves you $100 and matches the all-time low. You’ll score nearly the same feature set as mentioned above, but without the ability to have the vacuum empty itself.

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum automatically empties into a disposable bag that holds 30 bins of dirt and dust so you don’t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time. The premium 3 Stage Cleaning System and Dual Rubber Brushes provide powerful cleaning, guided by smart mapping technology that learns, maps and adapts to each room. Added control from your smart phone gives you a truly custom clean.

