This 3.7-qt. digital air fryer is up to $60 off for today only at $50 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series 3.7-quart Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this model currently sells for $90 on Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This 3.7-quart digital air fryer features a touch screen for selecting quick preset cooking programs and accessing the adjustable thermostat. With more than enough space for up to 3-pounds of food, you’ll also receive a dishwasher-safe frying basket, built-in cooking timer, and the stainless steel housing. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

One of the most affordable models out there with today’s pricing, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable cooker you would trust for less. But if you can get away with a smaller option, the Chefman TurboFry is a great alternative. Available for $40 at Amazon, it can’t quite carry as much today’s lead deal, but it will get the fries nice and crispy much the same.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for additional kitchenware deals as well as discounts on vacuums, tools, and other household essentials.

Bella Pro Series 3.7-qt. Digital Air Fryer:

Create healthy meals with this 3.7-quart Bella Pro Series air fryer. Touch screen controls and quick preset options simplify operation, while the 1500W heating system reaches cooking temperature quickly to save time. This stainless steel Bella Pro Series air fryer handles up to three pounds of food to quickly make a meal for a crowd.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!