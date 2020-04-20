Audio-Technica’s highly-rated AT2020 XLR mic hits $79 at Amazon (Reg. $99)

- Apr. 20th 2020 6:45 pm ET

Get this deal
$99 $79
0

Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser XLR Microphone for $79 shipped. This is down from its $99 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. In fact, the last time we saw this microphone drop in price was in December to $74. If you’re wanting to start podcasting, streaming, or doing voiceovers now that you’re likely spending more time at home, this microphone is a great option. I’ve used the AT2020 personally and it’s a fantastic entry-level microphone. Thanks to its cardioid design, this microphone only picks up what’s directly in front of it to block outside noise. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For something more budget-friendly? Well, the AmazonBasics Desktop USB Microphone is a great option. At $57, you’re saving a decent chunk of change here, and getting rid of the fact that today’s lead deal requires a XLR audio interface to function. But, you’ll also take a hit on the overall audio quality due to the more budget-focused design.

However, spend just $1 more than today’s lead deal to get a high-quality USB-based microphone. The Razer Seiren X comes in at $80 on Amazon and offers high-quality audio in an easy-to-use form factor, thanks to the handy built-in USB interface.

Audio-Technica AT2020 XLR Microphone features:

  • Ideal for project/home studio applications; The noise level is 20 db spl
  • High spl handling and wide dynamic range provide unmatched versatility
  • Custom engineered low mass diaphragm provides extended frequency response and superior transient response

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$99 $79
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Audio-technica

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide