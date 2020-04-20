Audio-Technica’s highly-rated AT2020 XLR mic hits $79 at Amazon (Reg. $99)

Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser XLR Microphone for $79 shipped. This is down from its $99 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. In fact, the last time we saw this microphone drop in price was in December to $74. If you’re wanting to start podcasting, streaming, or doing voiceovers now that you’re likely spending more time at home, this microphone is a great option. I’ve used the AT2020 personally and it’s a fantastic entry-level microphone. Thanks to its cardioid design, this microphone only picks up what’s directly in front of it to block outside noise. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For something more budget-friendly? Well, the AmazonBasics Desktop USB Microphone is a great option. At $57, you’re saving a decent chunk of change here, and getting rid of the fact that today’s lead deal requires a XLR audio interface to function. But, you’ll also take a hit on the overall audio quality due to the more budget-focused design.

However, spend just $1 more than today’s lead deal to get a high-quality USB-based microphone. The Razer Seiren X comes in at $80 on Amazon and offers high-quality audio in an easy-to-use form factor, thanks to the handy built-in USB interface.

Audio-Technica AT2020 XLR Microphone features:

Ideal for project/home studio applications; The noise level is 20 db spl

High spl handling and wide dynamic range provide unmatched versatility

Custom engineered low mass diaphragm provides extended frequency response and superior transient response

