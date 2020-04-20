Let Cuisinart’s Mini Food Processor prep dinner at $19.50 (Refurb, Orig. $60)

BuyDig’s official eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Mini-Prep 2.6-Cup Food Processor (DLC-1) for $19.50 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally as much as $60, they sell for around $50 in new condition at Amazon right now with refurbished models in the $33 range. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Ideal for small meal preparation tasks, this model features 2-speed settings, a 110-watt motor, 21-ounce work bowl, and more. It also ships with a spatula, stainless steel reversible blade (chopping or grinding), and a 90-day warranty from Cuisinart. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another electric food processor for under $20, especially from a brand you would trust. But you could save some cash by opting for The Original Zoodle Slicer at $8 after you clip the on-page coupon. Now, this option will clearly require some manual labor on your part, but it’s also less than half the price and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,200 Amazon customers.

On top of loads of Milwaukee and RYOBI tool deals, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable kitchenware and robot vacuum offers including Rubbermaid’s 18-piece Brilliance Food Container Set, iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 675, and much more.

Cuisinart Mini-Prep 2.6-Cup Food Processor:

Great for chopping, mixing, puréeing, and grinding small portions

Two speeds; 21-ounce capacity

Patented reversible stainless-steel chopping/mixing blade

Durable, dishwasher-safe bowl and cover

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!