Save up to $40 on Jeda’s popular Tesla Model 3/Y wireless charger and accessories

Jeda is offering a handful of new deals on its popular wireless chargers and accessories for Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, bringing select bundles down to new all-time lows. Shipping rates vary, but this is a great time to check out these must-have accessories for Tesla’s popular electric cars. First up, you can grab the standalone Model 3/Y Wireless Charger for $79 with promo code jedapad at checkout. That takes $20 off, and is the second-best price we’ve tracked so far. Add the Model 3 USB Hub and Spacer Kit, alongside the charging pad, to your cart and bring the total down to $153 with code jedabundle from the usual $193 price tag. If you need the USB hub for Model 3 only, it’s dropped to $69 with code jedahub, which is down from the typical $79 price tag. Full details on each product can be found down below.

Jeda’s Tesla Model 3 and Y Wireless Charger is known as one of the best out there thanks to its sleek design and up to 15W speeds. Notably, it differs from other similar accessories on the market with its ability to hold and charge your device in landscape mode. Add in the USB hub to maintain wireless charging while also adding additional ports, which is ideal for Sentry Mode. Check out our hands-on review for more, where we called it an “excellent accessory for the Tesla Model 3.”

Make sure to head over to electrek for all of the latest news on Tesla, accessories, and everything alternative energy.

Jeda Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger features:

No need to connect any cables, simply drop off your phone and the Jeda Wireless Pad V2 will start charging — wirelessly. The Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger can charge between 7.5W when connected to the front USB ports, or up to 15W when connected to the 12v power socket. Our Tesla Model 3 Wireless Phone Charger is the only wireless charging pad to provide wired charging, fast charging, and landscape charging functionalities.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!