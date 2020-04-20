Amazon coupon reduces Klipsch’s BAR 40 Sound Bar to $180 (Reg. up to $349)

Amazon is offering the Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $179.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s up to $169 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $22. This stylish sound bar features a low-profile look, Dolby Digital encoding, virtual surround sound, and more. A wooden outer shell allows this home theater audio companion to easily distinguish itself from much of the competition. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Shave yet another $50 off today’s spending when opting for VIZIO’s 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. I use a similar model in my home and have been pleasantly surprised by its overall value.

Looking for something more high-end? We’ve got you covered with a refurbished Sonos Playbar for $449. Originally priced at $699, this deal shaves off an impressive $250.

Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar features:

Easy-to-use remote and HDMI connection

With an integrated subwoofer and cutting edge-technology, you will hear every footstep, breathe, and nuance of your favorite movies and music

Measuring only 2.8” inches tall, the BAR 40 is designed to fit unobtrusively below your TV regardless of wall mounting or table top use

