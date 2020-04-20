Amazon coupon reduces Klipsch’s BAR 40 Sound Bar to $180 (Reg. up to $349)

Amazon is offering the Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $179.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s up to $169 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $22. This stylish sound bar features a low-profile look, Dolby Digital encoding, virtual surround sound, and more. A wooden outer shell allows this home theater audio companion to easily distinguish itself from much of the competition. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.
Shave yet another $50 off today’s spending when opting for VIZIO’s 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. I use a similar model in my home and have been pleasantly surprised by its overall value.
Looking for something more high-end? We’ve got you covered with a refurbished Sonos Playbar for $449. Originally priced at $699, this deal shaves off an impressive $250.
Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar features:
- Easy-to-use remote and HDMI connection
- With an integrated subwoofer and cutting edge-technology, you will hear every footstep, breathe, and nuance of your favorite movies and music
- Measuring only 2.8” inches tall, the BAR 40 is designed to fit unobtrusively below your TV regardless of wall mounting or table top use
