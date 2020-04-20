Amazon coupon reduces Klipsch’s BAR 40 Sound Bar to $180 (Reg. up to $349)

- Apr. 20th 2020 1:50 pm ET

$180
0

Amazon is offering the Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $179.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s up to $169 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $22. This stylish sound bar features a low-profile look, Dolby Digital encoding, virtual surround sound, and more. A wooden outer shell allows this home theater audio companion to easily distinguish itself from much of the competition. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

Shave yet another $50 off today’s spending when opting for VIZIO’s 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. I use a similar model in my home and have been pleasantly surprised by its overall value.

Looking for something more high-end? We’ve got you covered with a refurbished Sonos Playbar for $449. Originally priced at $699, this deal shaves off an impressive $250.

Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar features:

  • Easy-to-use remote and HDMI connection
  • With an integrated subwoofer and cutting edge-technology, you will hear every footstep, breathe, and nuance of your favorite movies and music
  • Measuring only 2.8” inches tall, the BAR 40 is designed to fit unobtrusively below your TV regardless of wall mounting or table top use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$180
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater

Home Theater
klipsch

About the Author