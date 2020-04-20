Oster’s 8-Speed Blender is one of the most affordable at $20 (Reg. $35+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Oster Classic Series 8-Speed Blender (BLSTMEGB) for $19.99 shipped. Matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $35, it goes for well over that at Walmart and is now at the lowest pice we can find. Whether it’s your daily smoothie or pureed meal preparations, this model’s “Crush Pro” four-point stainless steel blade can handle it. Along with grating and ice crush options, you’ll find a total of eight preset blending programs as well as a 700-watt motor. The included 6-cup Boroclass glass blending jar is shatterproof, as well as stain- and odor-resistant. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, today’s deal is one of the most affordable options we can find right now. Even the usually rock-bottom Oster My Blend, with a fraction of the power of today’s lead deal, is now $8 more. For further comparison, the affordable Magic Bullet Blender sells for $10 more at Amazon. Outside of manually shaking up a smoothie in an $8 BlenderBottle, our featured deal is currently about as affordable as it gets.

Oster Classic Series 8-Speed Blender:

Blend chunk-free smoothies or puree veggie soups easily with this power-boosted Oster Classic Series blender. The Crush Pro 4 four-point stainless steel blade pulverizes and chops with precision, while the 6-cup Boroclass glass blending jar is shatterproof, stain-resistant and odor-resistant, producing fresh blends. This Oster Classic Series blender features a marked 2-oz. filler cap to help you measure ingredients.

