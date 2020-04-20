Add the OXO Swivel Peeler to your kitchen arsenal for $6.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler for $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just make sure you hit the $3.50 on-page coupon. Regularly $10, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It still sells for $10 direct as well. Ideal for carrots, apples or any other tough-skinned fruits and vegetables, it also features a “potato eye remover.” Completely dishwasher safe, it has a non-slip grip (even when wet) and a large handle hole for easy storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,700 Amazon customers. More details below.
A great alternative is the AmazonBasics Straight Blade Y-Peeler for under $6 Prime shipped. While it’s not a massive difference in price, you will save slightly. Another option to save even more is the Prep Solutions Dual Peeler at just under $4 Prime shipped and with 4+ star ratings from over 280 Amazon customers.
Speaking of food prep, Cuisinart’s Mini Food Processor is down to $19.50 while Oster’s 8-Speed Blender is $20 for today only. Then store it all in these discounted Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Containers and browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more.
OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler:
- Swiveling twin blades with flexible action easily peel potatoes, apples and other tough skinned fruits and vegetables
- Soft, oversized handle designed for repetitive strokes
- Comfortable non slip grip, even when wet
- Built in potato eye remover
- Large hole in handle for easy storage
- Dishwasher safe
