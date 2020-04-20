Add the OXO Swivel Peeler to your kitchen arsenal for $6.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler for $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just make sure you hit the $3.50 on-page coupon. Regularly $10, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It still sells for $10 direct as well. Ideal for carrots, apples or any other tough-skinned fruits and vegetables, it also features a “potato eye remover.” Completely dishwasher safe, it has a non-slip grip (even when wet) and a large handle hole for easy storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative is the AmazonBasics Straight Blade Y-Peeler for under $6 Prime shipped. While it’s not a massive difference in price, you will save slightly. Another option to save even more is the Prep Solutions Dual Peeler at just under $4 Prime shipped and with 4+ star ratings from over 280 Amazon customers.

Speaking of food prep, Cuisinart’s Mini Food Processor is down to $19.50 while Oster’s 8-Speed Blender is $20 for today only. Then store it all in these discounted Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Containers and browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more.

OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler:

Swiveling twin blades with flexible action easily peel potatoes, apples and other tough skinned fruits and vegetables

Soft, oversized handle designed for repetitive strokes

Comfortable non slip grip, even when wet

Built in potato eye remover

Large hole in handle for easy storage

Dishwasher safe

