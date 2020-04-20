Save $60 on iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 675 Vacuum at $219, more from $199

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum for $219 shipped. Typically selling for $279, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new 2020 low. Headlined by Wi-Fi connectivity, the Roomba 675 works with Alexa as well as Assistant for voice control. A 90-minute runtime paired with a premium 3-stage cleaning system, auto-adjust cleaning head and patented dirt detection sensors round out the features. So if you’re looking to cross another chore off your list, bringing home this Roomba will ensure that manually vacuuming is a thing of the past. With over 8,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba 614 for $199 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you over 20%, beats the last discount by $17, and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far. Like the featured robotic vacuum, here you’ll still enjoy a 3-stage cleaning system and 90-minute runtime, but without the added bonus of voice control. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

For a more high-end cleaning experience, we’re still seeing iRobot’s Roomba i7+ Smart Mapping Robotic Vacuum on sale. With up to $300 in savings to enjoy, it’s currently marked marked down to $499 for the vacuum itself, or at $699 with the dirt disposal add-on.

iRobot Roomba 675 Vacuum features:

Clean carpets and hard floors efficiently with this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum. Its intelligent sensors and three-stage cleaning system ensure thorough coverage of any space, and Wi-Fi connectivity lets you schedule activation from anywhere using a smartphone or smart home assistant. This iRobot Roomba robot vacuum provides automatic docking and recharging for hassle-free convenience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

