Save $60 on iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 675 Vacuum at $219, more from $199

- Apr. 20th 2020 1:08 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum for $219 shipped. Typically selling for $279, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new 2020 low. Headlined by Wi-Fi connectivity, the Roomba 675 works with Alexa as well as Assistant for voice control. A 90-minute runtime paired with a premium 3-stage cleaning system, auto-adjust cleaning head and patented dirt detection sensors round out the features. So if you’re looking to cross another chore off your list, bringing home this Roomba will ensure that manually vacuuming is a thing of the past. With over 8,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba 614 for $199 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you over 20%, beats the last discount by $17, and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far. Like the featured robotic vacuum, here you’ll still enjoy a 3-stage cleaning system and 90-minute runtime, but without the added bonus of voice control. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

For a more high-end cleaning experience, we’re still seeing iRobot’s Roomba i7+ Smart Mapping Robotic Vacuum on sale. With up to $300 in savings to enjoy, it’s currently marked marked down to $499 for the vacuum itself, or at $699 with the dirt disposal add-on.

iRobot Roomba 675 Vacuum features:

Clean carpets and hard floors efficiently with this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum. Its intelligent sensors and three-stage cleaning system ensure thorough coverage of any space, and Wi-Fi connectivity lets you schedule activation from anywhere using a smartphone or smart home assistant. This iRobot Roomba robot vacuum provides automatic docking and recharging for hassle-free convenience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
iRobot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go