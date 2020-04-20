Rubbermaid’s 18-piece Brilliance Food Container Set drops to $19 (Reg. $28+)

Walmart is now offering the 18-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set for $19.26 with free shipping in orders over $35. This particular set fetches as much as $40 at Amazon but regularly sells in the $28 range at Walmart and is now at the lowest price we can find. These BPA-free Tritan containers feature built-in vents for splatter-free microwaving (with the lid on), stain-resistant materials, “100% leak-proof airtight” lids, and more. They are also ready for the dishwasher and the freezer for leftovers. Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Walmart customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, this 20-piece set from AmazonBasics sells for over $32 right now. But if you don’t need such a large set, consider this 6-piece Ziploc Twist ‘n Loc bundle at just under $8.50. Or grab the larger 3-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Set for just over $7. You’re clearly not getting as many containers, but these things can be annoying when it comes to storage if you have more than you need anyway. 

For more kitchenware deals and everything else you need around the house, swing by our constantly updated Home Goods Guide.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set:

Guaranteed not to leak, this 36-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage container set is built with an airtight leak-proof seal and secure latches on each piece. Crystal-clear lids and bases make it easy to see what’s inside and are stain- and odor-resistant, which helps them stay looking like new.

