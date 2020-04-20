Save $85 on two Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Cameras + audio doorbell at $229, more

Home Depot is currently offering the Arlo Pro 2 2-Camera Home Security System bundled with an Audio Doorbell for $229 shipped. Typically selling for $315, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by the recent inclusion of HomeKit support, as well as a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free 7-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. Plus with the Audio Doorbell, you’ll be able to hear who’s at the door, rounding out your security system’s coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 210 customers. Find more details below.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the Arlo Video Doorbell for $129.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s offer saves you $20, matches our previous mention, and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. If you’re just looking to capture package drop offs and visitors, then opting for the Video Doorbell over the featured Arlo system is a better buy. You’ll still enjoy motion alerts and the like, alongside much of the same smart home integration. Over 730 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’d end up using the cameras with Google Assistant, it might be worth checking out the Nest Cam Outdoor instead, which has just dropped to $124. Down from $199, this is the best price we’ve seen this year.

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Doorbell Bundle features:

Arlo Pro 2 is a powerful and easy-to-use wire-free security camera thanks to its 1080p video, wire-free simplicity and the option to plug it into a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. Additional features include Amazon Alexa voice commands and rechargeable batteries.

