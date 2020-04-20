New or existing users can score a month of UPLAY+ for $7 (Reg. $15)

- Apr. 20th 2020 7:58 pm ET

Ubisoft is currently offering 50% off UPLAY+ for your first month, dropping the service’s fee to $6.99. This is also available to existing subscribers, as long as your credit card information is up-to-date and you have auto-renewal enabled. Normally $15 per month, it’s rare that we see discounts on Ubisoft’s game streaming service. UPLAY+ has a majority of Ubisoft’s titles included in it, headlined by Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Rainbow Six Seige, The Division, The Division 2, Farcry 3, and just about every other title. You can learn more about Ubisoft’s UPLAY+ streaming service here.

On Playstation instead of PC? Well, you can snag a year of PlayStation Now for $45 right now. This service regularly fetches $60, and rarely goes on sale.

Terms and Conditions:

From 08 April 2020 (6am EDT) till 7 May 2020 (6am EDT) there is a special discount offer for new and existing subscribers of UPLAY+*.

If this is your first time or if you currently don’t have an active subscription, when SUBSCRIBING to UPLAY+ your first month will be billed with the special discount offer price applicable to your REGION OR COUNTRY.

Once the discounted first month ends, the UPLAY+ subscription will automatically renew itself with the regular fee of $14.99 USD.

As an existing UPLAY+ subscriber you just need to make sure your payment method for UPLAY+ is set up for auto-renewal and you will be billed with the special discount offer price applicable on your next billing date.

