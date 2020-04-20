Save 40% on this 9-in-1 USB-C hub with Ethernet, SD/microSD, more at $30

VAVA-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 shipped with the code ALVMMR83 at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This USB-C hub packs nine individual features, including three USB-A ports, 4K HDMI output, gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD, USB-C charging, and 3.5mm audio. It’s the all-in-one hub that’ll replace most individual adapters in your tech kit, thanks to its plethora of plug-in options. Plus, the USB-C charging passthrough supports up to 65W of power to keep your device charged up without using a secondary plug. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Just need to convert two items? Well, nonda’s 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C adapters is available for just $8 Prime shipped. While these just adapt USB-A to USB-C, you’ll be able to enjoy using your legacy devices on a budget.

Looking for a new laptop? Well, Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now. You can currently save $500 on the laptop, dropping it down to $2,299 shipped, which is a fantastic price.

VAVA USB-C Hub features:

Comprehensive computer add-on: the 9-in-1 USB-C hub features an Ethernet port, a charging port, a HDMI port, An SD card reader, a TF card reader, and USB 3. 0 Ports

A new video experience: with the 4K video adapter you can mirror or extend your screen, and stream in 4K UHD or full HD 1080P video to HDTV, a monitor, or projector

Never loose your internet connection: With the included Ethernet port a stable, reliable web access of up to 1 Gaps is granted

