HealthKit support highlights the Withings Body Smart Scale at $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Withings Body Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Scale in White for $47.99 shipped. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low and is the lowest we’ve tracked in months. Headlining Withings’ Smart Scale is Apple Health support, allowing you to view weight and BMI right alongside fitness data from your Apple Watch. Other notable features include the ability to track stats from up to eight different people, set weight goals, and more. If you’re looking to ensure those new at-home workouts are getting the job done, bringing Withings Body into the mix will provide the data needed to adjust your fitness regimen. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

Those looking to get in the HealthKit scale game for less will find quite a few notable options for less on Amazon. One of these alternatives is the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale, which will only set you back $22 at Amazon. Alongside featuring a similar list of trackable stats, this model comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers.

Another way to amplify your fitness game would be to score a smartwatch to monitor activity throughout the day. Sticking with the Withings branding, we just spotted the company’s Steel HR Sport Smartwatch, which includes three different bands, on sale for $240.

Withings Body Smart Scale features:

Body offers a complete weight tracking experience tailored to individuals seeking easy, effective weight management. Weighing in is just the first step. Each session also provides instant feedback via weight trend and BMI screens, plus automatic sync to a free app on your smartphone, so you can track progress any time, anywhere.

