AUKEY’s HDMI splitter takes one source and sends it to four devices for $7.50

AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering its HDMI Splitter with 1 Input/4 Output at $7.40 Prime shipped with the code 4MYWBQ6L at checkout. This is down over 50% from its $20 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to split a single source to multiple displays, then this is perfect for you. It takes a single HDMI input and pushes it out to four individual devices. While this might not sound like something you’re inherently interested in, it does come in handy during sports seasons. You can take one TV receiver and send it to displays in the living room, office, kitchen, and more at one shot without having to pay for multiple receivers. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Now, this is one of the more budget-focused units we can find when it comes to an HDMI splitter. However, for a few cents more, this HDMI switcher could match with your setup better. It takes two inputs and sends them to a single output. What that means is you can plug an Xbox and PlayStation into the switcher and then only take up a single HDMI input on your TV.

Looking for other home theater upgrades? We’re tracking a number of 1080p and 4K TVs on sale right now with prices starting at just $200 shipped.

AUKEY HDMI Splitter features:

1 x 4 HDMI Switch: Connect one HDMI source device to four different displays and easily switch between them

Ultra HD Video: Outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display

Simple Setup: Just connect your HDMI devices and the power adapter

