Bose SoundTouch 10 AirPlay 2 Speaker returns to all-time low at $100 (33% off)

The official Bose eBay storefront is currently offering its SoundTouch 10 AirPlay 2 Wireless Speaker for $99.95 shipped. Usually selling for $150, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. SoundTouch 10 delivers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the latter of which allows you to stream music from Spotify, Amazon Music, and other services. Even better, a software update from earlier in the year brought AirPlay 2 support into the mix as well, meaning you’ll be able to pair this with the rest of your Apple-friendly whole-home audio setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,900 customers. Head below for more.

If the smart connectivity from the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker really catches your eye, then you might be better off picking up an Echo Dot instead. You’ll bring home one of the Alexa speakers for $30, but will give up the enhanced audio quality included with our featured deal. Not to mention the newly-found AirPlay 2 compatibility.

For those who’d prefer something a bit more portable, we’re still seeing an Amazon low on the Bose SoundLink Color II at $99 (save $30). That’s on top of additional portable Bluetooth speaker deals from $79.

Bose SoundTouch 10 AirPlay 2 Speaker features:

The SoundTouch® 10 wireless music system is the easiest way to play music throughout your home. Plus, it’s so small, you can place it just about anywhere to stream millions of songs from music services, Internet radio stations and your stored music library – all with full, rich sound. You can even play your favorite music instantly, without a phone or tablet. Simply press one of six presets on the speaker or remote, and the music starts.

