Save $150 on the Chasing Dory Underwater Drone at a new all-time low of $349

Adorama is currently offering the Chasing Dory Underwater Drone for $349 shipped. Typically selling for $499, like you’ll find at Amazon and B&H, today’s offer saves you $150, is $100 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring an onboard camera, you’ll be able to film in 1080p or snap 8MP photos of underwater scenery. It can also stream video to a smartphone and two 1500-lumen lights help keep the drone’s surroundings brightly lit. Ratings are solid so far, and other Chasing drones are well-reviewed overall.

If your current situation makes it hard to get to a body of water to explore with the featured deal, flying Potensic’s T25 GPS Drone in your backyard might be a better fit. I’ve been having plenty of fun with this model for over a year now, and over 1,000 customers back that recommendation with a 4.1/5 star rating.

We’re also still seeing some notable discounts on DJI offerings, with the Ryze Tello Drone dropping to $79. Saving you $20 in the process, you’ll also find an offer on the Robomaster S1 at $50 off.

Chasing Dory Underwater Drone features:

Use the Chasing Dory to explore reefs, lakes and rivers, inspect hulls and piers, or investigate fish habitat. Capture stunning 1080 FHD video and 2 MP images while viewing 720P live video on up to 2 mobile devices at once. Depth-Lock and ±45° adjustable Tilt-Lock modes help you navigate freely to capture the perfect shots from any angle.

