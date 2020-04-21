Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs drop to just $5 each (Reg. $16)

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code 9T5K9VBF at checkout. This is down over 37% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These bulbs go into your outside lights and turn on automatically at dark, and back off once the sun comes up. You’ll never have to wonder “Did I leave the lights on?” during the day again. Offering 800-lumens of light output from each bulb, these LEDs will only take up 9W of electricity, compared to the 70W an incandescent would use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking to just replace the lights in your home with LEDs? Well, this 4-pack is just $9 Prime shipped. Each bulb offers around 825-lumens of output, making each room brighter.

If you plan to use today’s lead deal on your front porch, be sure to check out Anker’s 2K video doorbell. It’s on sale for $108 right now, and we loved it in our hands-on review.

Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

Auto On/Off LED Bulb: Built-in smart photocell, light sensor control, automatically turn on at night (＜15Lux), turn off in daytime (＞35Lux ). Illuminating a bright night for you.

Energy Saving: 9W equivalent to 70W traditional light bulb, providing 800lm saving 90% energy, same enjoyment, sharply decrease your electricity costs.

Longer Lifetime: Govee light bulb provides 30,000 hours lifetime, made of PC material , meet the LED chip unique cool requirements. It can solve the hassle of frequent bulb replacement.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!