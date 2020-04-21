Score 6.6-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate for $38 shipped (Reg. $100+)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate for $37.98 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-lb. packages to your cart and apply code ISO38 at checkout. This amount would normally run you closer to $100+, or $40 per 2.2-lb. package, leaving you a savings of up to $80. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention. Unlike the company’s standard Impact Whey, the Isolate variant has lower lactose and fat content. It provides 22-grams of protein and less than 1-gram of fat per serving. Just about all flavors are eligible today. More details below.

With $80 in savings, you have more than enough to scoop yourself up a new smoothie blender. There’s just enough to grab the highly-rated Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender but you might want to consider the $30 Magic Bullet Blender instead. It comes with a pair of on-the-go blender smoothie cups and has stellar ratings at 4+ stars from over 9,600 Amazon customers. Otherwise, just grab an $8 BlenderBottle and call it a day.

In the market for some Apple workout companions? Apple Watch Series 5 is now up to $100 off, AirPods Pro are still at a new all-time low, and Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods are on sale from $117.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate features:

Say hello to one of the purest whey proteins available on the market. Having undergone an expert purifying process to ensure maximum protein integrity, our Impact Whey Isolate boasts over 90% protein and just 1% fat. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Isolate is officially certified as one of the best protein powders available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!