Keurig’s Classic K50 Coffee Maker now $70 for today only (Reg. up to $120)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Classic K50 Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy, this model usually sells for closer to $80 or $90 like it still fetches at Walmart. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and matching the best we have tracked this year. Along with the usual convenience of K-Cup pod brewing, this model features multiple cup sizes (6, 8, and 10-ounce), a 48-ounce water reservoir, a descaling/cleaning function, and auto-shut off for additional safety. Just pop a pod in, push one of the top-mounted buttons, and your morning coffee is ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, you could just save a fortune with the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker at $25 instead, but you won’t get the easy K-cup brewing. The Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Maker, however, not only looks great on the countertop but will also accomodate both K-cups and ground coffee for $40.

We also still have the Ninja Hot/Cold Coffee and Tea Brew System at $50 off and be sure to browse through our at-home coffee bar feature for more.

More on the Keurig K-Classic K50 Coffee Maker:

Treat yourself to freshly brewed individual cups of your favorite hot beverages with this Keurig K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker. The compact size takes up minimal space on your counters, and the removable drip tray prevents splashes and spills. Featuring a 48-ounce water reservoir, this Keurig K50 brewer is always ready to brew delicious coffee, tea and more.

