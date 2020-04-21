Keurig’s Classic K50 Coffee Maker now $70 for today only (Reg. up to $120)

- Apr. 21st 2020 8:59 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $90+ $70
0

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Classic K50 Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy, this model usually sells for closer to $80 or $90 like it still fetches at Walmart. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and matching the best we have tracked this year. Along with the usual convenience of K-Cup pod brewing, this model features multiple cup sizes (6, 8, and 10-ounce), a 48-ounce water reservoir, a descaling/cleaning function, and auto-shut off for additional safety. Just pop a pod in, push one of the top-mounted buttons, and your morning coffee is ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, you could just save a fortune with the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker at $25 instead, but you won’t get the easy K-cup brewing. The Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Maker, however, not only looks great on the countertop but will also accomodate both K-cups and ground coffee for $40.

We also still have the Ninja Hot/Cold Coffee and Tea Brew System at $50 off and be sure to browse through our at-home coffee bar feature for more.

More on the Keurig K-Classic K50 Coffee Maker:

Treat yourself to freshly brewed individual cups of your favorite hot beverages with this Keurig K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker. The compact size takes up minimal space on your counters, and the removable drip tray prevents splashes and spills. Featuring a 48-ounce water reservoir, this Keurig K50 brewer is always ready to brew delicious coffee, tea and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $90+ $70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Keurig

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard