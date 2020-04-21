Logitech’s G933 Artemis Spectrum wireless gaming headset hits $85 (Reg. $150)

Dell is offering the Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Limited Edition Wireless Gaming Headset for $84.99 shipped. Going for $150 at Amazon and Best Buy when in stock, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. Logitech’s headset is great for the minimal desk thanks to its wireless design. The USB-powered wireless mix adapter is super simple and easy to use. You’ll also get a fold-away noise-canceling microphone that is there when you want it, and out of the way when you’re not using it. Plus, the RGB LEDs means that you can customize this headset to match the rest of your desktop accessories. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the Logitech namesake for Turtle Beach and grab the Elite Atlas Pro Wireless Headset from $66.50 shipped. While you’re not getting RGB LEDs here, Turtle Beach is arguably one of the better-known headset manufacturers around.

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Headset features:

SUPERIOR SOUND PERFORMANCE: The advanced Pro-GTM audio drivers deliver incredible audio with stereo, 7.1 Dolby Surround, or 7.1 DTS Headphone: X Surround Sound. Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz

MULTI-PLATFORM COMPATIBILITY: This is the perfect headset for all of your devices, including PCs, PS3s, PS4s, the Xbox One, and any TV with powered USB or RCA audio output

Surround sound is not available on game consoles. Xbox One requires 3.5mm wired connection, and may require Xbox One headset adapter sold separately.

