Meural Canvas digital frame brings art to your space for $395 ($545 value)

Adorama is currently offering the Meural Canvas 27-inch Smart Digital Frame bundled with a swivel mount for $395 shipped. Also available at Adorama’s Amazon storefront without the mount. Typically you’d pay $495 for the photo frame, with the bundled accessory amounting to a total of $545. Today’s offer saves you 28% and is a new all-time low. This 27-inch smart digital photo frame brings a collection of curated art into your space with a stylish design that blends into the rest of your home’s decor. Pairing with a smartphone app and Alexa, you’ll be able to display family photos on top of popular museum-quality paintings. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking for a way to showoff family photos and the like at your desk, then Nixplay Seed is a more compelling option. Not only will you save quite a bit thanks to its $150 price tag at Amazon, but this 10-inch frame offers much of the same functionality as Meural, but without the wall-mountable design. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Or you can ditch the smart functionality altogether and opt for this much more affordable 7-inch frame from Aluratek. It’ll only set you back $31 at Amazon, and allows you to view photos from a plugged-in SD card or flash drive.

Meural Canvas Digital Frame features:

The Meural Canvas is a smart art frame that gives you access to tens of thousands of works—and it’s easy to upload your own. You control with our app, online dashboard, or the wave of your hand. With TrueArt technology—a proprietary blend of hardware, firmware, and software—images are rendered as textured as an original. Each frame is made from FSC-certified, sustainably sourced American hardwood.

