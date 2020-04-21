Working from home? Grab Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard for $30 (Save 33%)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard for $29.99 shipped. Find it over at Best Buy for the same price. Usually selling for $45, like you’ll currently notice direct from Microsoft, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Designed with all-day comfort in mind, Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard promotes a neutral wrist posture. Built-in shortcut keys offer quick access to emoji, search, as well as media controls, and there’s also a full number pad included as well. Plus, Microsoft ups the ante on comfort with a cushioned wrist rest. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 100 customers. More below.

Double down on the ergonomics of your workstation and bring home this vertical mouse for $14 at Amazon. This well-reviewed peripheral was designed to help with minimizing hand and arm strain, making it a notable way to upgrade your setup. It comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,800 customers, as well.

If you’re looking for some gaming-ready peripherals instead, our relevant guide is packed with discounted accessories and more to upgrade your battlestation. SteelSeries just launched a Cyberpunk 2077-themed headset alongside other accessories to complement the game.

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard features:

Work in comfort all day. This Microsoft ergonomic keyboard reduces fatigue and delivers a slim, refined design with a split keyboard and improved cushion and palm rest – plus, time-saving integrated number pad and dedicated shortcut keys. It also features a wired design for reliable speed and accuracy over the long haul. Optimize your ergonomic workspace by pairing with the Microsoft ergonomic mouse.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!