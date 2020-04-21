Secure Microsoft’s high-end Xbox One X for $230 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, Woot is now offering the Xbox One X 1 TB Console for $229.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Originally $500, the Xbox One X without any games attached sells for $400 new at Microsoft and Amazon right now with today’s offer matching our previous refurbished mention. Today’s deal is $270 off the original listing and about $170 below the next best offers. While Xbox Series X is on the horizon now, pricing will almost certainly stay fairly steady over the launch window with a small possibility of light discounts. Unless you plan on being an early adopter of Microsoft’s upcoming flagship console, having the powerful Xbox One X in your arsenal is the best way to tie you over until Series X sees some proper price drops. It ships with a 90-day warranty from Microsoft. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal on the significantly more powerful Xbox One X is $10 below Amazon’s current listing of the the all-digital Xbox One S. That makes today’s refurbished offer the most affordable way to access Microsoft’s console game library and the on-demand Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles.

Here’s all the latest details on Xbox Series X and the new Storage Expansion Card. But you’ll definitely want to go feast your eyes on the amazing and very much last Limited Edition Xbox One X we’ll ever see. The new Cyberpunk 2077 machine features a wonderful design and is accompanied by some themed SteelSeries gear.

You’ll also want to head over to our game deals roundup for all the best Xbox titles on sale right now.

More on Xbox One X:

Microsoft Factory Re-certified Xbox One X 1TB the world’s most powerful console. With 40% more power than any other console, experience immersive true 4K gaming. Games play better on Xbox One X. 8-core Custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI…Real world detail, and smoother interactions to your gaming

