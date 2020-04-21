Plan ahead and design workflows with Zen Flowchart Pro for $40 (Orig. $270)

Creating a flowchart is a good way to explain a process or help people make better decisions. Zen Flowchart is one of the best tools for this task, with simple controls and unlimited storage. Right now, you can get three years on the Pro plan for just $39.99 (Orig. $270) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Trusted by over 450,000 users around the world, Zen Flowchart strikes a perfect balance of simplicity and features.

You can access the platform via any web desktop browser, and choose from a large selection of templates. Alternatively, you can start with a blank slate. The workspace is really clean, with no sidebars to distract you.

Zen Flowchart allows you to add nodes with a single click and tie them together with smart connections. You can easily change the color and font of any node, and change the visual style of your diagram through simple drop-down menus.

You can download your finished charts as PNG files or publish them as live documents. As a Pro subscriber, you get unlimited storage and priority support. It’s easy to see why this app has amassed over 1,200 upvotes on Product Hunt.

Worth $270, three-years of Zen Flowchart are now just $39.99.

