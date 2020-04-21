This PS4 Vertical Stand works on all models, now just $5 (75% off) + more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia Universal Vertical Stand for PlayStation 4 at $4.99. Free shipping is available in orders over $35. Regularly $20 and currently starting from $14 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is 75% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Compatible with PS4, PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro consoles, this vertical stand is designed to keep your machine upright and save space in your entertainment center/cabinet. It ships with adapters for the slim model as well as rubber feet to avoid slippage and the like. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

Outside of some no-name brands we don’t have much experience with, today’s offer is the most affordable PS4 vertical stand we can find. Just for comparison sake, the official PlayStation stand sells for $30 and even the AmazonBasics model is nearly double the price of today’s lead deal. If you’re looking to get your console upright, the Insignia deal above is about as affordable as it gets.

We also spotted the Insignia Side Dock Charging Station for Xbox One X at $9.99 from Best Buy. Regularly $20, that’s 50% off and you’ll receive free shipping in orders over $35. Designed to clamp right on to the side of your console, it provides two controller battery packs, the attached dock to juice them up, and USB/power pass-through. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

The Xbox One X is down to $230 shipped today and here’s everything you need to know about Xbox Series X. On the PlayStation side of things, the speculated price on PS5 just went through the roof and here are all of today’s best game deals.

More on the Insignia Universal PS4 Vertical Stand:

Display your PlayStation 4 with this Insignia vertical stand. It supports the vertical positioning of the console to let you save space in your component storage furniture, and it has rubber feet for slip-resistant stability. This universal Insignia vertical stand is compatible with PS4, PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro consoles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!