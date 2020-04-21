Slash $80 off Roborock’s S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum, now down to $320

- Apr. 21st 2020 1:50 pm ET

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $319.99 shipped. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. The standout feature here is improved laser guidance which allows this robotic vacuum to differentiate between rooms more easily. Meaning you’ll be able to leverage Alexa or Assistant to have this robotic vacuum tidy up a specific room, like the kitchen for instance. There’s also a 2000pa suction system, 150-minute runtime, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 790 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

In search of a more affordable way to remove sweeping from the chore list? Consider picking up the eufy RoboVac 11S instead for $180 at Amazon. This option lacks laser guidance and the longer runtime associated with the Roborock model above, but will still handle autonomously cleaning the house thanks to scheduling functionality and the like.

Speaking of robotic vacuums, we’re still tracking some deals on iRobot models priced from $199. Currently, the Alexa-enabled Roomba 675 is marked down to $219, which saves you $60 from the going rate.

Roborock S4 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum features:

When cleaning larger spaces, S4 will clean until its battery is low, then it will return to its dock and recharge to 80% capacity before continuing with the cleanup. Choose the right cleanup mode for any given need, with 5-levels of cleaning power, generating increasing amounts of suction and noise. Available modes are Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and MAX.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

