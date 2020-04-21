This stainless steel 2-slice toaster dropped to $20 today (Reg. up to $50)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Toaster in silver for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. You’ll also find the copper and black stainless models on sale via the Best Buy eBay store but they only dropped to $30. Regularly up to $50, today’s deals are as much as $30 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Along with the stainless steel build, this toaster features extra wide slots for everything from thick artisan bread to frozen treats. It also has an anti-jam function to keeps things moving smoothly as well as six browning settings and a slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Best Buy customers. More details below.

For comparison, today’s deal is $3 below the AmazonBasics 2-Slice Toaster which has much of the same feature set. However, you could opt for the highly-rated Proctor Silex 2-slice model at $16 on Amazon. It doesn’t feature the nice stainless steel housing, but you’ll get the extra wide slots and browning options.

On top of today’s deal on Keurig coffee makers and humidifiers, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals on everything you need around the house.

Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Toaster:

Toast bread and bagels in this two-slice Bella Pro toaster. The anti-jam function keeps food from getting stuck, and six browning settings toast your bread to perfection. Auto shutoff and a cancel button stop the heat in this wide-slot Bella Pro toaster for extra safety and a precise level of crispness.

