Best Buy currently has the Nintendo Switch Lite in-stock and ready-to-ship at $199.99 shipped. While this is the MSRP for the Switch Lite, it’s been nearly impossible to score Nintendo’s portable gaming system nearly all year. And, just for comparison’s sake, you’d pay over $300 right now at third-party Amazon sellers. You’ll get the ultra-portable Switch Lite here, not the dockable Switch, so do keep that in mind. But, if you’re ready to take up gaming at home with Animal Crossing, new Super Mario games, and more, then you need to grab one before it goes out of stock again. Over 2,000 Best Buy customers have left a collective 4.8/5 star rating. Ready to learn more? Check out our hands-on review of Nintendo’s latest console.

If you’re grabbing the Nintendo Switch Lite, you might as well pick up this accessory kit. You’ll pay $40 for it, but gain a carrying case, headphones, screen protectors, game storage container, and more to keep your stuff organized and ready to go at all times.

Something else we’d highly recommend is the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset. It’s on Amazon for $80 but is one of the only wireless headsets that works natively on Switch thanks to its USB-C transmitter. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

Introducing Nintendo Switch™ Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system. With a built-in +Control Pad and a sleek, unibody design, Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Switch Lite is compatible with popular games, such as Super Mario Odyssey™, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild and more. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!