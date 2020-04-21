An aluminum design graces TaoTronics’ Dual-LED Desk Lamp: $29.50 (Save 40%)

- Apr. 21st 2020 2:54 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp (TT-DL037) for $29.49 shipped when coupon code G79762C6 has been applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Unlike many other lamps, this model sports both upper and lower lights. Dimming is supported, allowing you to find the perfect brightness for your mood and setup. This unit features a high-end look and feel thanks to its all-aluminum design. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something more affordable? AUKEY’s USB-powered LED Desk Lamp is only $11. While it may not look as nice, it does easily clip onto a surface and sport a flexible arm that allows you to aim it in almost any direction.

Need a new desk? We spotted Ameriwood’s Home Haven Retro Desk for $60 a few days back and just yesterday we uncovered the gaming-focused Arozzi Arena for $205.

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp features:

  • Well-balanced DUO lighting: ultra wide distribution of powerful illumination over an area of 744 sq. In. / 0.48 m² with a bright, focused main light and a blanket of ambient illumination
  • True Color rendering: a superior replacement for all incandescent and halogen lamps with a crisp of up to 92 under Painting mode; features a knob control for precision Dimming
  • Illumination uniformity: edge-lit LED panels deliver softer uniform light with reduced “blue light” effect to the space, which means no stroboscope effect and no headaches

