Add a year of Popular Mechanics magazine to your Kindle for $5 (Reg. $10+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year of Popular Mechanics Kindle Edition for $5. Regularly $10, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. You can opt for a 28-day free trial on this one, just be sure to cancel the sub before it lapses or you’ll be charged full price moving forward. Covering all things automotive, home, outdoors, science, and technology, Popular Mechanics is where “innovation meets inspiration.” You’ll find in-depth features about the latest technology and how to use it in “the world around us.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Amazon has plenty of digital magazine deals live right now including Eating Well, New York, Fast Company, Architectural Digest and more. You’ll also find a host of Kindle book deals starting from just $1 right here.

Speaking of reading material, we also have up to 67% off Marvel Avengers and Daredevil comics with deals from $1. Don’t forget about our latest reading list and the Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies as well.

More on Popular Mechanics Kindle Edition :

Popular Mechanics is where innovation meets inspiration, explaining the latest technology and how to use it in the world around us. Subscribe to Popular Mechanics for everything you need to know about automotive, home, outdoors, science, and technology. The Kindle Edition of this magazine includes Page View. In Page View, your magazines look just like the printed edition with all the photos and formatting

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!