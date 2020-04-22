Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: OK Golf, Shakespeare Pro, more

- Apr. 22nd 2020 9:58 am ET

Late yesterday afternoon we spotted a fantastic deal on Burly Men at Sea but it’s now time to dig in to today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have classic literature, productivity/photography suites, golf at its finest, roguelike card games, and much more. Today’s roundup is highlighted by deals on titles like OK Golf, Shakespeare Pro, Meteorfall: Journey, Phocus: Portrait mode editor, Modern Magic 8 Ball, and more. A complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals can be found below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Great Pyramids: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Meteorfall: Journey: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shakespeare Pro: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: PDF Plus – Merge & Split PDFs: FREE (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPlayTo – Media Cast: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Remote, Mouse & Keyboard Pro: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Raid Manager: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Infamous Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Video Chopper for Instagram: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notation Pad Pro – Sheet Music: $27 (Reg. $30)

OK Golf:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on 15 stylish golf courses inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Winner: Best Canadian-developed Mobile Game, MobileSyrup’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards. Unlock new courses and secret areas and challenge yourself with different game modes.

