Score $20 off HyperX’s Alloy Origins RGB Mechanical Keyboard at $90, more

GameStop is currently offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Down from its $110 going rate that you’d find at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, is the lowest in months, and matches the all-time low. Equipped with a full aircraft-grade aluminum body, HyperX’s Alloy Origins keyboard features the company’s mechanical switches, per-key RGB lighting and more. You’ll be able to configure custom macros for a more personalized experience and a detachable, braided nylon USB-C cable rounds out the notable features. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Update 5/12 @ 4:50 p.m.: We’ve now spotted the Dell Premier Wireless Mouse (WM527) for $39.33 shipped at Amazon. That’s $10 or so off recent pricing and is within a buck of the lowest price we have tracked in more than a year. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Set your new keyboard on this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $18 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard, making it a perfect way to use your savings from picking up the Logitech keyboard.

Speaking of peripherals, Das Keyboard just unveiled a refreshed version of its popular 4C mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX keys and more. Get the full scoop right here. You can also save $80 when you bundle Razer’s Huntsman Keyboard and Viper Gaming Mouse bringing the combo down to $130.

HyperX Alloy Origins Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins is a compact, sturdy keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy. Alloy Origins is built with a full aluminum body so it stays rigid and stable when keystrokes are flying, and also features keyboard feet that let you choose from three different tilt levels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!