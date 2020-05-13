Protect your car with this dual 1080p dash camera at under $35 shipped

apeman store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual 1080p Dash Camera Kit for $34.79 shipped with the code 6IDGIGBC and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $60, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Normally we only see single-lens dash cameras on sale at this price, so it’s rare to get a dual setup to keep eyes on both the front and back of your vehicle at the same time. You’ll get “enhanced night vision” which gives your dash camera the ability to easily record when it’s dark outside. Plus, should there ever be any type of collision or accident, there’s a G-SHOCK sensor that will automatically prevent that footage from being deleted. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, with your savings, be sure to pick up Samsung’s 32GB microSD Card. While it doesn’t pack huge amounts of storage, the camera is designed to overwrite the oldest recordings to make way for new ones. At just $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Ditch the rear-view camera to save some cash. This 1080p Dash Camera is available for $27 shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that it’ll only look out the front of your vehicle, and not behind.

apeman Dual 1080p Dash Camera features:

Combined with 1080P Full HD and 12MP resolution, and 3” large LCD Screen deliver clearer videos&images and replay the key moment even when high speed driving. It can provide insurance claims to prevent disputes

170°wide angle lens allow a larger viewing angle to be recorded. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene

With built-in G-sensor, our new version dashboard cam can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording

