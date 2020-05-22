Marshall’s Kilburn II Portable Speaker drops to $210 (30% off), more from $170

Amazon offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $209.99 shipped in black and grey. Also at B&H. Down from $300, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $10, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. Sporting a retro-inspired design, Marshall has equipped its Kilburn II with up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge. Aside from its looks, the speaker can pump out tunes with a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in carrying handle round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 405 shoppers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can score the Marshall Stockwell II for $169.99. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you $30 and matches the lowest we’ve seen this year. You’ll find similar overall vintage vibes, but with a more compact form-factor and lower-end audio capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 505 customers.

If you’d rather trade the stylish looks for added durability, right now you can save $80 on the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker. Having dropped to a new all-time low, it can be yours for $120. That’s on top of the UE WONDERBOOM, which is a more affordable alternative at $40.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!