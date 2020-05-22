Marshall’s Kilburn II Portable Speaker drops to $210 (30% off), more from $170

- May. 22nd 2020 11:16 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $209.99 shipped in black and grey. Also at B&H. Down from $300, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $10, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. Sporting a retro-inspired design, Marshall has equipped its Kilburn II with up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge. Aside from its looks, the speaker can pump out tunes with a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in carrying handle round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 405 shoppers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can score the Marshall Stockwell II for $169.99. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you $30 and matches the lowest we’ve seen this year. You’ll find similar overall vintage vibes, but with a more compact form-factor and lower-end audio capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 505 customers.

If you’d rather trade the stylish looks for added durability, right now you can save $80 on the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker. Having dropped to a new all-time low, it can be yours for $120. That’s on top of the UE WONDERBOOM, which is a more affordable alternative at $40.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Marshall

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go