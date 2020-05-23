Memorial Day backpack sale at Amazon includes Osprey, Fossil, more from $35

- May. 23rd 2020 10:03 am ET

Amazon is offering the Osprey Daylite Daypack for $34.99 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If summer hikes are in your future, this Osprey offering should be also. It features a streamlined style and has a large main compartment that provides an easily-accessible way to store anything you may need. A built-in tablet sleeve allows you to take an iPad along, ensuring you can enjoy an eBook once you’ve made it to your destination. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find a whole lot more backpacks on sale.

More backpacks on sale:

Oh, and let’s not forget about Timbuk2’s Memorial Day Event which takes up to 25% off and the still live roundup of other backpacks ranging including Osprey, Timbuk2, and Fossil from $65.

Osprey Daylite Daypack features:

  • Large panel loading main compartment provides accessibility to inside contents
  • Dual stretch mesh side pockets provide additional storage options
  • The multi-function interior sleeve can be used for either a hydration reservoir or tablet
  • Mesh-covered die-cut foam back panel provides both comfort and ventilation.
  • Front zippered pocket with mesh organizer and key clip
  • Total volume: 13L – Attaches to a variety of compatible Osprey Packs

