Memorial Day backpack sale at Amazon includes Osprey, Fossil, more from $35

Amazon is offering the Osprey Daylite Daypack for $34.99 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If summer hikes are in your future, this Osprey offering should be also. It features a streamlined style and has a large main compartment that provides an easily-accessible way to store anything you may need. A built-in tablet sleeve allows you to take an iPad along, ensuring you can enjoy an eBook once you’ve made it to your destination. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find a whole lot more backpacks on sale.
More backpacks on sale:
- Fossil Buckner Backpack $138.50 (Reg. $165)
- Fossil Buckner Leather Backpack $159.50 (Reg. $200)
- Fossil Buckner Leather Brief $232.50 (Reg. $280+)
- Timbuk2 Jet Pack $75.50 (Reg. $95+)
- Timbuk2 Quest Backpack $41.50 (Save 20%)
- Timbuk2 Heist Messenger $39 (Save 20%)
- Timbuk2 Lug Adapt Crossbody $76.50 (Reg. $99)
- Timbuk2 Armory Backpack $78.50 (Reg. $100+)
- Timbuk2 Enthusiast Backpack $58.50 (Reg. $75)
- Timbuk2 Curator Backpack $76.50 (Reg. $99)
- Timbuk2 Scumbags Origins Messenger $121 (Reg. $159)
- Osprey Daylite Daypack $35 (Reg. $50)
- View all…
Oh, and let’s not forget about Timbuk2’s Memorial Day Event which takes up to 25% off and the still live roundup of other backpacks ranging including Osprey, Timbuk2, and Fossil from $65.
Osprey Daylite Daypack features:
- Large panel loading main compartment provides accessibility to inside contents
- Dual stretch mesh side pockets provide additional storage options
- The multi-function interior sleeve can be used for either a hydration reservoir or tablet
- Mesh-covered die-cut foam back panel provides both comfort and ventilation.
- Front zippered pocket with mesh organizer and key clip
- Total volume: 13L – Attaches to a variety of compatible Osprey Packs
