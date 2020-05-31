Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 bundle hits $179 (Refurb, $339 value)

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 in certified refurbished condition for $179 shipped. Normally you’d pay $249 and $90 for the video doorbell and smart display respectively in new condition, with today’s offer amounting to a total savings of 48% and marking the lowest we’ve tracked. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video recording, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage, and much more. Pair that with the Alexa-equipped Echo Show 5, and you’ll be able to pull up video feeds on the device’s 5.5-inch touchscreen and so much more. Rated 4.2+ stars from over 100,000 combined shoppers. Includes a 1-year warranty. More details below.

A great way to boost your significant other’s approval level is by using your savings to grab the Ring Chime Pro. This add-on will only run you $50 and will produce an audible alert when someone’s at the door. Other perks of this accessory come in the form of boosting Wi-Fi coverage to your front door, as well as integration with the rest of Ring’s smart home devices.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

