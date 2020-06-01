Amazon discounts official Apple Watch bands: Milanese, Sport, more from $25

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Watch bands starting at $25 headlined by the Milanese Loop style for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $99, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low and comes within $5 of the best we’ve seen overall. Apple’s official Milanese Loop band elevates the look of your Watch with a woven stainless steel design and a magnetic clasp that allows for an adjustable fit. If the sport band that came with your Apple Watch isn’t cutting it anymore, adding the higher-end stylings of this strap will surely do the trick. Head below for more discounted styles.

Other Apple Watch band deals include:

All of today’s discounted bands are joined by an Amazon all-time low on the Apple Watch Series 5 which drops to $300. Or if you’re looking to match the style of your wearable and phone, there’s still 50% in savings to be had on Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and SE cases from under $18.

Apple Milanese Loop Watch Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!