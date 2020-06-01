Amazon discounts official Apple Watch bands: Milanese, Sport, more from $25

- Jun. 1st 2020 8:21 am ET

0

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Apple Watch bands starting at $25 headlined by the Milanese Loop style for $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $99, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low and comes within $5 of the best we’ve seen overall. Apple’s official Milanese Loop band elevates the look of your Watch with a woven stainless steel design and a magnetic clasp that allows for an adjustable fit. If the sport band that came with your Apple Watch isn’t cutting it anymore, adding the higher-end stylings of this strap will surely do the trick. Head below for more discounted styles.

Other Apple Watch band deals include:

All of today’s discounted bands are joined by an Amazon all-time low on the Apple Watch Series 5 which drops to $300. Or if you’re looking to match the style of your wearable and phone, there’s still 50% in savings to be had on Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and SE cases from under $18.

Apple Milanese Loop Watch Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit. A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Apple Watch Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go