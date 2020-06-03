Virtual Reality awaits with Nintendo’s $20 Labo Switch starter set (Save 50%)

Amazon offers the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Starter Set for $19.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 50%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still only of the first times we’ve seen it at this price. Give yourself or the kids something to do indoors with Nintendo’s Labo VR kit. It assembles a headset for your Switch alongside a blaster to use in mini games or even with games like Breath of the Wild. There’a also the ability to design your own immersive VR experiences. Over 420 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and we said it was “a dang good entry-level VR platform worth the cardboard it’s assembled out of” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up the official Labo Customization kit for $13. Given that Nintendo’s unique Switch accessory is made out of cardboard, it already begs to be customized. This set includes plenty of stickers, tape, and other Nintendo iconography to deck out the VR blaster with popular characters like Mario and more.

If you’re more of a PS4 fan, Sony just kicked off its Days of Play summer sale which has a collection of discounts worth a closer look. From 50% off games to discounted headsets and more, you’ll want to check out our coverage for all the details.

Nintendo Labo VR Starter Kit features:

Introducing your gateway into one of the most immersive, robust Nintendo Labo kits to date, this one combines DIY fun, pass-and-play multiplayer, and family-friendly play for a unique first VR experience kids and families can build themselves.

