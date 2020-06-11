HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR gets $50 discount at $150, more from $130

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR for $149.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and matches our previous mention for the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring dual built-in tuners, you’ll be able to watch or record two different channels at a time. That’s on top of its built-in 1TB internal hard drive, which can store up to 150-hours of content. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Plex integration for tying in your OTA content with other shows and movies. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront, you’ll find the SERVIO 2TB DVR for $129.99. Matched directly from Best Buy, as well. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the low. For those who already have a HDHomeRun tuner, SERVIO will bring the same DVR capabilities found in the lead deal, but with a 2TB hard drive. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

A great way to use your savings from either deal would be to grab the Mohu Leaf Metro 25-mile OTA Antenna for $17.50 at Amazon. Bringing this into the mix will complete your cord-cutting setup with local news and other content. Find out what stations are available in your area by swinging over to AntennaWeb.

HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR features:

Watch and record live TV with this HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo. Advanced Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity offer simple setup and let you watch over-the-air content from a wide variety of devices. This HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo streams up to two programs at once and includes enough storage to record up to 150 hours of live TV.

